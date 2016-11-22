Warning after medication is lost

Police are appealing for people to be cautious after medication was lost in St Helens.

The codeine sulfate and lorazepam tablets, which were in a JD Sports bag, may have been lost in St Helens town centre at around 10am on Monday.

Police are reminding people that taking any medication which has not been prescribed for them can be dangerous and, in some circumstances, can prove fatal.

Anyone who finds the medication is asked to hand it into any pharmacy or police station or call officers on 101.