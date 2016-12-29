Updated: Woman charged with murder

A woman has been charged with murder after the death of a man in Parr.

Karolina Rutkowska, 34, of Peasley Cross, has been charged with the murder of Mireslaw Kowalczuk, 29.

She will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court in the morning

Kowalczuk died on Tuesday December 27, following an incident in Cross Farm Road, Parr, at around 7.20pm.

Paramedics were called to the house and found the man with a stab wound to his chest.

Crime Scene Investigators carried out forensic examinations at the scene and house-to-house inquiries were being carried out. Anyone who has any information which could help the police with their inquiries is asked to contact 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.