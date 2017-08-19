UPDATED: Police charge teenager with murder of 71-year-old

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 71-year-old whose body was found at his home on Friday.

Richard Percival, known locally as 'Dickie' was discovered at his home in Dixon Avenue, Newton-le-Willows after concerns were raised regarding his welfare.

A post-mortem examination later revealed he had died after being struck with a blunt instrument to the back of his head.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded by detectives to appear before Liverpool Youth Court tomorrow.

He has also been charged with theft as a result of the same inquiry.