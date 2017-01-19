Two arrested in police raids

Two men have been arrested after warrants were executed in the St Helens area.

The warrants were issued at a property in Thatto Heath and a property in Blackbrook by St Helens local policing teams in response to concerns by local residents over crime and anti-social behaviour in their communities.

A 21 year-old man from Parr was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and driving offences.

A 53 year-old from the Haydock area was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

A large quantity of cannabis and associated drug paraphernalia was located together with two high powered air rifles and a home-made sling shot.

A motorcycle, which is also suspected of being involved in anti-social behaviour in the area, was also seized.

Local policing inspector Matt Drennan said: “This has all been about giving the area a much-needed boost on behalf of the people living here.

“We hope that by getting together to tackle the various issues the area has been suffering, we can make a very visible difference and the community will be inspired to continue to overcome these issues and begin to thrive as a result. “Members of the public have raised concerns about anti-social behaviour and other criminal behaviour and we are determined to work effectively with local residents, volunteers and partner agencies to prevent crime and tackle anti-social behaviour in the area.”