Two arrested in police raids

Two men have been arrested after warrants were executed in the St Helens area.
The warrants were issued at a property in Thatto Heath and a property in Blackbrook by St Helens local policing teams in response to concerns by local residents over crime and anti-social behaviour in their communities.
A 21 year-old man from Parr was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and driving offences.
A 53 year-old from the Haydock area was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.
A large quantity of cannabis and associated drug paraphernalia was located together with two high powered air rifles and a home-made sling shot.
A motorcycle, which is also suspected of being involved in anti-social behaviour in the area, was also seized.
Local policing inspector Matt Drennan said: “This has all been about giving the area a much-needed boost on behalf of the people living here.
“We hope that by getting together to tackle the various issues the area has been suffering, we can make a very visible difference and the community will be inspired to continue to overcome these issues and begin to thrive as a result. “Members of the public have raised concerns about anti-social behaviour and other criminal behaviour and we are determined to work effectively with local residents, volunteers and partner agencies to prevent crime and tackle anti-social behaviour in the area.”
