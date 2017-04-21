Two arrested after drugs raids

Two people have been arrested after police seized suspected drugs in raids in St Helens.

Eight ounces of suspected cannabis resin was found by police as they executed warrants at houses on Millfield Court and Lingmell Avenue yesterday.



Another substance, which was found in two 20kg containers, is currently undergoing forensic testing.



Two people have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and were today continuing to be questioned by police.

They were a 50-year-old woman from the Eccleston area and a 40-year-old man from Radcliffe, in Bury.



Det Insp Louise Birchall said: "We are determined to root out the people who bring misery to our communities by peddling drugs.



"We would like to thank the community for working with us to help tackle the problem of drug dealing in our communities and urge anybody with information in relation to drug crime to come forward and help us put the offenders before the courts."



Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.