Three more charged in Ellen murder probe

Three more people have been charged in connection with the murder of Wigan student Ellen Higginbottom.

David Steele, 47, of Oakley Avenue in Billinge, along with Dean Speakman, 30, and Vicki Calland, 30, both of Cob Moor Avenue in Billinge, will all appear in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court along with murder accused Mark Steven Buckley on Wednesday morning.

Steele, Speakman and Calland have all been charged with handling stolen goods and perverting the course of justice.

Winstanley College student Ellen, 18, was reported missing last Friday evening and, after a police search, her body was found at Orrell Water Park.

A post-mortem examination later concluded that she died as a result of severe neck injuries.