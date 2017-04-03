Teenagers released on bail in stabbing investigation

Three teenagers arrested after a boy was stabbed have been released on bail by police.

The men, aged 19, 18 and 16 and all from Parr, were being questioned by detectives on suspicion of assault after the 14-year-old was attacked.

Merseyside Police have now released all three on conditional bail, pending further enquiries.

A 17-year-old from Parr, who was arrested after the incident, was earlier released on police bail pending further investigations.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing on Parr Stocks Road, near the junction of Gaskell Street and Fleet Lane, shortly after 11.10pm on Friday.

The young victim, who is also from Parr, was stabbed in the torso during the incident.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police on 0151 777 6041 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.