Teenager missing for three weeks

Police are appealing for help to find a teenager who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Fifteen-year-old Joseph “Terence” Maughan, who was living in Billinge, was last seen at St Helens railway station on Friday, November 11.

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build and with dark brown hair. He speaks with a southern accent.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a grey hooded top, light blue jeans and white trainers, and was carrying a yellow JD drawstring bag.

It is believed that Joseph travels around the country.

Anyone who has seen Joseph or knows where he is can call police on 101 or contact the Missing Persons charity on 116 000 or 116000@missing people.org.uk.