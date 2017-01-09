Sutton man fined after his dog attacks a postman

A St Helens man has been fined after he allowed his dog to attack a postman.

Simon Wakefield admitted being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control in a public place, causing an aggravated injury to a Royal Mail delivery officer in Spinners Drive, Sutton.

The court also ordered him to keep his dog permanently muzzled and on a short non-extendable lead when in a public place.

The 49-year-old, of Spinners Drive, was taken to court by St Helens Council.

St Helens Council’s Dog Welfare and Enforcement Service opened an investigation after the incident - which occurred on Tuesday, March 22, 2016 - was reported to them, and brought the matter to court.

Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates Court heard that on the day in question, the male cross breed dog known as ‘Oscar’ launched an attack on the complainant, causing injury.

Magistrates made the contingent destruction order with a number of conditions including that the dog be muzzled and kept on a secure lead at all times when in public.

Wakefield was also fined £200 on the basis of an early guilty plea, ordered to pay £150 compensation to the victim, along with £130 prosecution costs.

Coun Seve Gomez-Aspron, cabinet member for green, smart and sustainable borough, said: “Dog owners are responsible for controlling their dogs' behaviour when out in public. Failure to do so can result in prosecution and the dog being destroyed.

“This should act as a stark reminder to dog owners of the consequences they face if they do not keep their dog under control.”