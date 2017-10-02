Suspects bailed in hard-right terror probe

A suspected hard-right terrorist from Newton-le-Willows has been bailed by police.



Anti-terror detectives conducted a series of raids across the UK last Wednesday as part of an ongoing probe into the banned right-wing organisation National Action.

A police spokesman has confirmed that a 23-year-old from Newton, alongside a 33-year-old man from Prescot and a 31-year-old Warrington man, have been bailed pending further enquiries until October 26.

All three, who were detained with six others originally, were arrested on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act, funding terrorism and membership of a proscribed organisation have been bailed pending further enquiries.