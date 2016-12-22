Suspect released over gunpoint raid on priest

A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the gunpoint robbery of a priest in St Helens has been released.

The man, arrested yesterday (Wednesday) was released without charge under new police powers.

He was released pending a “disposal decision”, meaning the investigation continues while the person is released from police custody and is designed to reduce the number of suspects released on police bail.

A 34-year-old man also arrested remains in custody at this time, a police spokesman confirmed.