Stolen motorbike seized by police

A man has been charged after police recovered an off-road motorbike in St Helens.

Officers from St Helens local policing team were on patrol at 10.15pm on Saturday, April 22 when they saw a scrambler bike on Merton Bank Road.

There were two people on board, driving at speed.

The officers found the motorbike, which was in the process of being abandoned by the riders, and chased two men on foot.

They detained and arrested one of the riders nearby on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

The bike was seized and enquiries have since established that it was stolen from Widnes on Sunday, April 2.

Jordan Chandler-Lewis, 20, from Marshalls Cross Road, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle.

He was conditionally bailed to next appear at Liverpool, Knowsley And St Helens Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 23.