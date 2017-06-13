Stolen dog ‘may have been sold on’

Police are appealing for information as they investigate the theft of a dog in St Helens.

Officers were called to a report that a seven-month-old French bull dog was taken from a property on Esthwaite Avenue, Moss Bank, on Tuesday, June 6.

We are doing everything we can to try to locate the person responsible for this incident and reunite the owner with her pet Insp Victoria Holden

An investigation is now under way and CCTV is being located and reviewed.

Insp Victoria Holden said: “The dog’s owner is clearly very distressed and we are doing everything we can to try to locate the person responsible for this incident and reunite the owner with her pet.

“We believe the dog may have been sold on and we would appeal to anyone who believes they may have been sold the dog to contact police. We would urge you to put yourself in the shoes of the victim and imagine if your dog had been taken from you, and do the right thing.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen the dog or has any information about this incident to call officers on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”