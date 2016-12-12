St Helens pensioner, 85, fought off burglar with his walking stick

An 85-year-old man from St Helens hit back at a burglar - by attacking the thief with his walking stick.

The crook forced his way into the pensioner’s home on Ramfort Street, Parr, at around 9.50pm on Wednesday.

However, the raider was forced to flee the property empty-handed when his elderly victim fought back.

Police say the OAP was uninjured but shaken by his ordeal.

The burglar is described as wearing dark hooded clothing and having his face covered.

Det Sgt Dave Glover said: “This is a shocking crime that has left the victim extremely upset.

“It is despicable to target the most vulnerable people in our community and I am sure local residents would agree that the person responsible needs to be identified and brought to justice.

“We are providing support to the victim and his family.

“I encourage any person with information about this crime to contact us via 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.”