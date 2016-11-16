St Helens man arrested over Blake Brown murder

A 29-year-old man from St Helens has been arrested in connection with the murder of Blake Brown.

Mr Brown was killed in Aigburth on Monday, October 24.

The St Helens suspect was held yesterday (Tuesday) and remains in custody.

He is being questioned along with two men and a woman from Wigan on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Six people have to date been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Blake Brown. All have been bailed for further inquiries.