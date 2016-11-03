Social worker barred for obstructing child abuse probe

A social worker who obstructed an investigation by St Helens Council into allegations of child abuse has been suspended from the profession.

John Arnold was working for Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council when the misdemeanours occurred.

A hearing by Health and Care Professionals Council heard Arnold committed a number of blunders.

The conduct and competence committee was told all the offences happened between December 2014 and May 2015.

It was established that Arnold obstructed a social services investigation in allegations of child abuse by not providing details of children to St Helens Council’s children and young people’s service.

He also used his professional social work qualification to attempt to unduly influence their investigation.

The specific allegations are that he expressed personal views to councillors and the children’s and young people’s service.

He also expressed support for and denied the potential risk of an adult who may pose a risk to children.

Following the hearing, Arnold was barred from the profession for four months.