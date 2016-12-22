Robber armed with knife steals cash from post office

An armed robber with a blue bag on his head targeted a St Helens post office.

The man went into Sutton Oak post office, on Junction Lane, and demanded money from staff at around 9.50pm on Wednesday, December 7.

He was reportedly holding a knife and wearing a blue bag on his head with eyeholes cut into it.

The man left the post office with a quantity of cash and rode a gold-framed bicycle towards Helena Road.

He was described as being in his late 30s, 6ft tall, of slim/frail build with a St Helens accent and wrinkles around his eyes.

He wore a thick high-vis yellow jacket and dirty trainers with stripes on.

Detectives are carrying out CCTV, witness and forensic enquiries as they investigate the robbery.

Det Insp Cath Haggerty said: “These are not victimless crimes and they can have a severe impact on the staff who are subjected to threats by these criminals.

“We are providing support to the staff and I want to reassure all businesses that we are doing everything possible to reduce these offences and arrests the offenders.”

Anyone with information is asked to call St Helens detectives on 0151 777 6838 or 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.