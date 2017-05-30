Road closed again at Wigan terror search scene

Residents have been evacuated from their homes in Wigan for the second time in five days.

Police are searching a house on Springfield Street in Swinley again this afternoon as part of the investigation into the Manchester Arena attack.

They said: “There is a cordon in place and we are asking people to avoid the area.”

Police have closed Wigan Lane, between Central Park Way and the Cherry Gardens, this afternoon.

The bomb squad has returned to the area.

Some residents have been evacuated from their homes while others have been given the option to stay indoors.

The police cordon at the junction of Wigan Lane and Monument Road, Swinley

Traffic is reported to be gridlocked in the town centre, so people are being urged to stay away.

People trying to access Wigan Infirmary are being encouraged to use the entrance at the Cherry Gardens.

Residents were first evacuated from their homes on Springfield Street and the surrounding area on Thursday evening.

It was part of the police’s investigation into the Manchester Arena bombing and followed the arrest of a man on Upper Dicconson Street the day before.

Police officers have been based at a house on Springfield Street since Thursday.