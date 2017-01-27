Rainford residents to have say on police station plan

Merseyside’s Police Commissioner is asking people living in Rainford to tell her if they think it’s sensible to open a new Community Police Station in the Village Hall.

Jane Kennedy is proposing to locate a new, accessible Community Police Station in the Village Hall on Church Road, to replace Rainford’s existing police station on the same street.

The move would enable Rainford’s local neighbourhood policing team to be housed in the same location as the village’s parish councillors and a number of local businesses which also use the hall.

The hall, which includes reception rooms and a kitchen, is also used by local groups, societies and organisations for regular classes and meetings and can be hired out for functions and private events.

The proposals are part of the Commissioner’s 10-year investment plan which will modernise Merseyside’s Police stations and facilities.

The proposals were unveiled by the Commissioner in October 2014 when she launched a two-month, pan-Merseyside consultation which included an online survey, community roadshows and public meetings.

The proposals received overwhelming support, with 92 per cent of respondents agreeing. At the heart of the proposals was the creation of a network of modern, fit-for-purpose Community Police Stations across Merseyside, where neighbourhood police officers and PCSO’s would be co-located in busy local hubs alongside partners.

Since 2014 the Commissioner has been working with Merseyside Police’s estates and facilities team to identify appropriate venues for these new stations to be located across Merseyside.

Now the Commissioner wants to see if local people agree that Rainford Village Hall would be the best location for their new Community Police Station.

Jane Kennedy said: “People across Merseyside gave me their support for my proposals to improve Merseyside Police stations and make them more accessible to the public.

“I think Rainford Village Hall is the ideal location for this Community Police Station. It is centrally located and is clearly well used.

“It will enable Merseyside Police’s local neighbourhood policing team to be co-located alongside councillors, local businesses and voluntary organisations, serving the community.

“I am delighted that the Parish Council support this proposal, but now I want to hear the views of local people and make sure that they agree.

“It is vital we put these Community Police Stations in the best place for the people they serve so I really want to know if we’ve got it right.”

Community Police Stations are designed to be smaller in size, but accessible and visible bases which will enable neighbourhood officers and PCSOs to work in the heart of the communities they serve. T

hey will be opened on a regular, but not continuous basis and will include public meeting rooms and facilities from which officers can parade on. They will not house any custody suites or cells.

People are asked to share their views via a short online survey at www.merseysidepcc.info