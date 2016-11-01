Probe after arson attack at house

An investigation has been launched after a suspected arson at a house in St Helens.

Firefighters were called to Berrys Lane, Parr, at 6.50pm on Monday with a report of a fire at the front door of the house.

Nobody was inside at the time, but there was extensive damage to the property.

The residents were said to be safe and well and were taken to alternative accommodation.

Merseyside Police and Merseyside Fire And Rescue Service have launched a joint investigation and were carrying out forensic enquiries this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call St Helens CID on 0151 777 6075 or 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.