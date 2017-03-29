Prescot man charged following death of Violet-Grace Youens

A Prescot man has been charged following the death of 4-year-old Violet-Grace Youens in a hit-and-run crash, say police.

Dean Ian Brennan, 27, was charged last night with assisting an offender, theft of a motor vehicle and the aggravating offence of allowing oneself to be carried within a stolen vehicle.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Liverpool magistrates court on Wednesday, March 29.

Four-year-old Violet-Grace died in hospital on Saturday, March 25 after she was mown down alongside her Nannie, Angela French, 55, in a hit-and-run incident.

Violet-Grace and her grandmother were hit by a stolen Ford Fiesta on Prescot Road in St Helens at around 3pm.

Her devastated mum Rebecca said: “My beautiful baby girl passed away in my arms at 23.38pm.

“She was just too poorly. However, my brave baby girl saved two lives by donating her kidneys and pancreas.

“I am truly heartbroken but proud of my little fighter!”

Ms French remains a serious but stable condition, officers have said.