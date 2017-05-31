Police uncover cannabis farm worth £1m a year

A St Helens man has been charged after police found a cannabis farm worth an estimated £1m per year.

Officers found 223 plants when they executed a search warrant at a house on Crosland Road in Kirkby at around 9am yesterday.

Electricity had also been abstracted, Merseyside Police said.

An occupant of the property was detained in the rear garden and arrested.

Quan Manh Nguyen, 36, of College Street, St Helens, has been charged with the production of cannabis and abstracting electricity.

He was kept in custody and was due to appear at Liverpool, Knowsley And St Helens Adult Remand Court today.

Police have encouraged anyone with information on the cultivation of cannabis to call them on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Signs of cannabis being grown include: strange smells and sounds; frequent and varied visitors to a property; gardening equipment being taken there; windows being sealed and covered or curtains being permanently closed; and birds gathering on a roof in cold weather.