Police step up patrols after van is shot

A van was shot at in St Helens in what police believe was a targeted attack.

A white Transit van was parked outside a house on Brookway Lane when two loud bangs were heard at 7.45pm on Friday.

Firearms incidents are extremely rare in St Helens and we believe this was a targeted attack against the people inside the property. Chief Superintendent Mark Wiggins

Police were called and found damage consistent with a firearms discharge.

Following their enquiries, detectives believe several people in two cars had gone to the house and tried to get in.

As they left, one member of the group shot at the van.

Both cars then left the area.

There were three adults in the house at the time and they were not hurt.

The incident is being investigated by detectives, along with neighbourhood officers from St Helens.

It is being treated as targeted and extensive enquiries are being carried out to trace the offenders and establish a motive.

Chief Superintendent Mark Wiggins said: “Firearms incidents are extremely rare in St Helens and we believe this was a targeted attack against the people inside the property. We understand that people living in the street and the surrounding area will be concerned and they have my assurance that we are doing all we can to catch the offenders.

“Highly visible neighbourhood patrols have been stepped up in the area with the aim of providing reassurance to people who might be worried. We will do everything we can to bring the people responsible for this incident to justice and I would encourage anyone with information that could help us to please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”