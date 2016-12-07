Police step up patrols after man is assaulted

Detectives are appealing for information after a man suffered a broken nose in an assault.

The 51-year-old approached a group of three men acting suspiciously on Brackenwood Grove, Whiston, at around 5.50pm on Monday.

I’m sure the local community would agree that the people responsible for such an attack need to be brought to justice. Det Con Roy Waller

The men kicked and punched him to the head and torso.

He suffered a broken nose and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Merseyside Police are now investigating what happened and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Det Con Roy Waller said: “This was a particularly nasty attack on the victim who was hospitalised as a result. I’m sure the local community would agree that the people responsible for such an attack need to be brought to justice.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen men matching the descriptions of the three offenders on Monday evening, or who witnessed the assault itself, to contact police. Any information, however small you think it may be, could prove vital to our investigation.”

The three men were white and in their early 20s.

One man was described as being approximately 5ft 8ins to 5ft 10ins tall with short dark hair. He was wearing a dark bubble coat and dark clothing.

The other two men were described as appearing slightly older, around 6ft tall, one with lighter hair, and both wearing dark jackets.

It is believed they left the area on foot, heading in the direction of Copperwood Drive and Driveway.

Police attended and enquiries are ongoing in the area. CCTV is being examined, house-to-house enquiries are being carried out and high-visibility patrols will be stepped up.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 0151 777 6225 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.