Police search property in St Helens

Police investigating the bombing at Manchester Arena have ended their search at a property in St Helens.

Counter terrorism units conducted an operation at an address in St Helens this morning, with support from Merseyside Police, as part of the ongoing investigation into Monday night’s attack.

It was reported to have taken place at Lorenzo Pizza, on Corporation Street, but police have not confirmed this.

Police said there was currently no specific threat to Merseyside.

Supt Louise Harrison said: “I understand that this kind of activity can cause concern for people living in nearby communities and would like to thank them for their understanding and patience.

“As a result of today’s operation, Merseyside Police is working very closely with community groups, community leaders, partner agencies and individuals to make sure concerns are addressed and that we provide the best possible service to local people.”

Police in Swinley last night. Pic: Paul Redrobe/PA Wire

She added: “Over the coming days and weeks we will be continuing to work with our local communities to address any concerns they may have. We always need the public’s help to defeat terrorism by being extra vigilant and letting us know of any suspicious behaviour or activity.

“Terrorists want to create discord in our communities, but Merseyside has a long history of our communities living and working together. This is a time for us all to work closely together and unite against those who seek, through violence and extremism, to divide us.”

A statement released by Greater Manchester Police earlier today said: “This morning we have been carrying out searches at an address in the St Helens area of Merseyside.

“These searches are connected to Monday’s attack on the Manchester Arena, but this is a fast moving investigation and we are keeping an open mind at this stage.

We always need the public’s help to defeat terrorism by being extra vigilant and letting us know of any suspicious behaviour or activity Supt Louise Harrison

“As it stands 10 people in total have been arrested in connection with the investigation, of which a man and a woman have since been released without charge.

“Eight men remain in custody for questioning.”

Armed police officers arrested a man in Swinley on Wednesday afternoon as part of the investigation.

If anyone has any information they are urged to contact the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789321 or to discuss any concerns can contact police on 101.

Corporation Street, St Helens. Pic: Google Street View

Last night residents were evacuated from their homes on Springfield Street, Swinley, after the bomb disposal team was called to a house being searched by officers.