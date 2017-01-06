Police release picture of wanted man

Police in St Helens have released a picture of a man they are hunting over an assault and a series of thefts which took place almost a year ago.

Anthony McCall, 29, is wanted in connection the incidents in April 2016.

Police have not released any more details about any of the incidents.

McCall hails from the Rainhill area of St Helens.

A force spokesman said: “Detectives have carried out extensive enquiries to investigate the incidents and are keen to hear from Anthony McCall or anyone who can help them trace him.

“Officers would ask McCall himself, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts or recognises him from the attached photograph and knows where he is, to call Merseyside Police on 0151 777 6538 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

“Alternatively, provide information to Crimestoppers online at: crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.”