Police recover firearm in St Helens

A firearm was recovered in St Helens this afternoon (Friday, December 30), police have confirmed.

Officers recovered a black handgun outside of a property in Pennine Drive at around 1.45pm.

The firearm will be forensically examined, officers said.

A force spokesperson said: “The recovery of any firearm is always a great result, as this gun can no longer be used to cause fear and harm in our communities.

“I would encourage anyone who has any information about where guns are being stored in our communities to let us know. The community are our eyes and ears and we must work together to rid our streets of this problem and make Merseyside a safer place to live.

“Anyone with any information about gun crime can contact Merseyside Police directly via the MSOC gun crime on 0800 230 0600 or you can contact the Crimestoppers charity completely anonymously to give information via 0800 555 111.”