Police probe arson attack in Prescot

Detectives are hunting suspected arsonists who torched a home in Prescot leaving a man suffering burns.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was found by police on Molyneux Drive suffering from serious injuries.

Fire crews were called and found a flat on fire in nearby St Paul’s Close.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: “The man has been taken to hospital by ambulance where his condition is described as critical. Other residents of the flats were safely evacuated.

“No-one else has been reported injured.

“A joint Merseyside Police and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, but it is initially being treated as suspected arson.

“A road closure is currently in place at the junction of Molyneux Road and Bryer Road, while the scene is cordoned off for forensic examination and house-to-house enquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting log number 0133. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”