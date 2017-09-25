Police hunt for missing pregnant teen girl and partner, 30

Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing 16-year-old girl.

Natasha Whelan, from St Helens, was last seen on the morning of Sunday September 24 on Dorothy Street, St Helens.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate Natasha since.

Natasha, is described as white with a pale complexion, 5ft 3in tall, with long light brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. She is of slim build and has a North West accent. Natasha is eight months pregnant.

Natasha may be wearing a black jacket, green ripped jeans and carrying a black bag with gold trim.

She is known to frequent the Liverpool city centre area including the Albert Dock, and Page Moss and West Derby.

It is believed she may be in the company of her current partner 30 year-old Thomas Moore. He is described as white, 5ft 5in tall, of slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police officers are making extensive efforts to find Natasha and return her home safely and would urge Natasha, anyone who knows her whereabouts, or who has seen a girl resembling her, to call police on the 101 number.

Alternatively information can be left with the independent charity Missing People by calling 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk.