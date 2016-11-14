Police concern over thieves targeting parked cars in Sutton

Thieves are targeting parked cars by systematically trying door handles in the Sutton area of St Helens, police have today warned.

Officers are urging people to ensure they have locked their vehicles following a number of incidents in the Leighton Drive, Sutton Park Drive and New Street areas.

It is believed the crooks then searched a number of vehicles.

The incidents happened on Tuesday, November 8.

A police warning said: “Please check that you have locked your vehicle.

“Thieves will go round trying car door handles and will steal anything from loose change to Sat Navs, laptops or even coats.”