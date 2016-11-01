Police concern for missing teenager

Police in St Helens are appealing for help in tracing a teenage boy who has not been seen for two weeks.

Josh Neary, 15, was last seen in Alfred Street, St Helens, at 5.45am on October 18.

However, police only went public with an appeal for help today (Tuesday).

He is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with short hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black T-shirt, black coat and black trainers.

It is believed that Josh frequents the St Helens area and the Fleetwood area of Blackpool.

Anyone who has seen Josh or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact the police on 101 or the Missing Persons charity on 116 000. Alternatively they can email the charity on 116000@missing people.org.uk