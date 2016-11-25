Police appeal for missing 14-year-old

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare a 14-year-old boy - who has links to St Helens - who has not been seen since last Saturday.

Reece Evans, who has a St Helens accent, went missing from Cheshire Oaks in Ellesmere Port on November 19.

He is described as white, around 4ft 7in - 5ft tall, of slim build with collar-length light brown hair. He wears a diamond stud in his ear.

It is believed he may be wearing a black Nike t-shirt with ‘Just Do It’ in blue on the front and a black ‘Air Max’ top, black tracksuit bottoms and blue/black and white Nike Huarache trainers.

Alternatively, he could be wearing a navy blue Hugo Boss cap, a Jack Wolfskin jacket, black trousers and black trainers.

As well as St Helens, he has links to the Wavertree area of Liverpool.

Officers would urge Reece or anyone who has seen him since Saturday, 19 November to contact 0151 777 6032, 101 or Missing People Charity 116 000.