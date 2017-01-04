Police appeal for help to find woman who went missing on New Year’s Day

Concern is growing for the welfare of a 48-year-old Newton-le-Willows woman who has been missing since New Year’s Day

Police are now appealing for help to find Catherine Heyes, who was last seen on Bank Street, Newton-le-Willows, at 12.30am on Janaury 1 and extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish her whereabouts.

Catherine is described as white, 5ft 3in tall, with blonde collar length hair.

She is known to frequent the Newton-le-Willows area as well as Manchester and Birkenhead.

Anyone who has seen or spoken to Catherine or knows of her current whereabouts is asked to contact the police on 101 or the Missing Persons charity on 116 000.

Alternatively they can email the charity on 116000@missing people.org.uk