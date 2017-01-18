Police appeal following assault

Merseyside Police is appealing for the public’s help to trace a 46-year-old man from the Rainford area.

Officers wish to trace Phillip Maddox after an assault that took place in St Helens on January 16.

Efforts have been made by the police to find him, but he remains outstanding, and officers are requesting the public’s help to trace him as he is believed to have information that can assist the investigation.

Maddox is described as white, 6ft tall, with green eyes, and shaved black hair with a heavy build.

Anyone who has seen Maddox, or who knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call Merseyside Police on the 101 number. People with information can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.