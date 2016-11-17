Picture gallery: Can you help police catch marauding biker gang?

Police have released pictures of a gang they want to trace over a large-scale gathering of off-road bikes which rampaged through the streets of Prescot.

They released 23 CCTV images of men who were part of a group which involved up to 50 bikes and whose antics brought roads across Merseyside to a standstill between 1pm and 9pm.

Do you know this man?

Riders were seen doing wheelies and ignoring red traffic lights and were also involved in a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour during the day.

The gang terrorised parts of Prescot Road in Prescot.

Since these incidents, extensive investigations have taken place in an effort to find those responsible, resulting in 86 motorbikes being recovered, many of which have been stolen, and more than 30 people being arrested.

Det Insp Ian Warlow said: “The scrambler riders that day had a complete disregard for public safety. Their actions were reckless and criminal and it is only through sheer luck that a member of the public, a police officer or one of those bikers was not seriously injured.

“Indeed, we have had incidents since which have resulted in serious injuries to both illegal riders and members of the public. “We have had considerable success since that Sunday, recovering dozens of bikes, many of which have been found to be stolen. Each one taken off the road makes Merseyside a safer place.

“But this action will continue, so we would urge anyone who has any information which could help us to identify those who took part in this reckless convoy to contact Merseyside Police.”

Anyone with information to help identify these males is urged to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.