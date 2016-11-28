One punch can kill campaign launched

With Christmas approaching, St Helens Council and its community safety partners are underlining the link between too much alcohol and its potentially lethal consequences through the One Punch Can Kill campaign.

As always at this time of year, there is an increase in the number of people heading out to celebrate the festive period, so in response, police patrols will be stepped up and officers will work closely with council CCTV operators to ensure residents stay safe.

Now in it’s sixth year, the campaign is again being supported by Wish FM, whose series of adverts have been awarded by UTV Media for their creativity, and beer mats with key messages on have been introduced in pubs and bars around the town centre.

St Helens Council’s cabinet member for community safety, councillor Lisa Preston said: “Everyone enjoys a night out, especially at Christmas, and no one wants to ruin the fun. But the actions of a small minority can ruin Christmas

festivities for everyone else and we want people to enjoy themselves while out in the town centre – especially at this time of year.

“It’s important to remember that alcohol affects us all in different ways and just one too many can turn a great night out into a tragedy.”

Merseyside Police Neighbourhood Inspector Dave Brennan said: “Merseyside Police fully supports the ‘One Punch’ campaign and whilst we want to encourage people to enjoy their evening in St Helens, we also want to see people act responsibly and, where alcohol is concerned, know their limits.”

Make it a night to remember for the right reasons! Here are some tips to keep you safe:

Don’t drink on an empty stomach

Stay in control: The Chief Medical Officer recommends 3-4 units of alcohol a day for men and 2-3 units a day for women

Think about alternating alcoholic drinks with soft drinks

Stay hydrated: drink water before you go out, and during the night

Don’t leave your drinks unattended

Avoid trouble: alcohol can reduce your ability to think straight and affect the way you process information. Don’t be drawn into arguments or problems, walk away!

Plan your night: tell someone where you are going and what time you expect to be back. Book a taxi before you go out and take the taxi firm’s details

For more information about the campaign, visit: www.safersthelens.org.uk