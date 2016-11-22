Officers praised for rescuing man from car in reservoir

A man has been arrested after a suspected stolen car was driven into a reservoir in St Helens.

Merseyside Police located a suspected stolen Audi TT car being driven in the Liverpool area at around 8.20pm on Monday.

Roads policing officers went close to Bowring Park Golf Course in Huyton, where the vehicle was stationary in a car park.

They tried to stop the car, but the driver sped off, leading to a police pursuit up the M62 through Winwick and Newton-le-Willows into St Helens.

Officers used a stop stick before the Audi continued to drive onto the East Lancashire Road towards the Waterside pub in St Helens, where the driver drove at speed into Carr Mill Reservoir.

As the car began to sink, five officers entered the water and rescued the driver from the back of the car.

Without a second thought given to their own safety and the conditions, they entered the freezing water and dragged him through the rear of the car just before it became completely submerged. Chief Superintendent Jon Ward

He was taken to hospital as a precaution and was found to be uninjured.

Police have now arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle, burglary dwelling, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He has been taken to a police station and will be questioned by detectives.

The police officers involved were checked over as a precaution and have all been released.

Chief Superintendent Jon Ward said: “The officers involved in this pursuit and rescue acted with exceptional bravery, tenacity and professionalism to rescue the man on a bitterly cold, wet and miserable evening. Without a second thought given to their own safety and the conditions, they entered the freezing water and dragged him through the rear of the car just before it became completely submerged.

“We are extremely proud to have such outstanding officers serving for Merseyside. Police on the frontline are vital in protecting our communities and the pursuit and rescue serves as a reminder of the very real dangers that officers face to keep us all safe day in, day out.”

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area and may have seen any part of the incident to contact Merseyside Police’s roads policing unit on 0151 777 5747.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.