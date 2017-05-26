New house search by police probing Manchester Arena attack

Police investigating the bombing at Manchester Arena are searching another property.

A statement released by Greater Manchester Police said: “This morning we have been carrying out searches at an address in the St Helens area of Merseyside.

“These searches are connected to Monday’s attack on the Manchester Arena, but this is a fast moving investigation and we are keeping an open mind at this stage.

“As it stands 10 people in total have been arrested in connection with the investigation, of which a man and a woman have since been released without charge.

“Eight men remain in custody for questioning.”

Armed police officers arrested a man in Swinley on Wednesday afternoon as part of the investigation.

Last night residents were evacuated from their homes on Springfield Street, Swinley, after the bomb disposal team was called to a house being searched by officers.