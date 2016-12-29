Murder victim expected to be formally identified today

Police expect to this morning (Thursday) formally identify a St Helens man who was stabbed to death on Tuesday.

The man died after an incident at a house in Cross Farm Road, Parr, at around 7.20pm.

Paramedics were called to the house and found the man with a stab wound to his chest.

A 34-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody this morning (Thursday).

Crimes Scene Investigators are carrying out forensic examinations at the scene and house-to-house inquiries are under way. Anyone who has any information which could help the police with their inquiries is asked to contact 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.