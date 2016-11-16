Murder probe man released on police bail

A St Helens man arrested over the murder of a man outside a railway station has been released on police bail.

Blake Brown, 30, died after being shot several times in the head, thigh and buttocks in a targeted attack on October 24.

The 29-year-old was arrested on Tuesday along with a 37-year-old woman from Wigan and two other men, both from Wigan aged 28 and 30.

They were held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

All four were released on police bail yesterday pending further inquiries. Mr Brown was gunned down on Southwood Road near St Michaels train station in Aigburth.

He has been described as a “caring, helpful and charismatic person”.

His sister Stacey said: “This tragedy will have a massive effect, not only on Blake’s family, but everyone who was close to him.”