MP Conor demands Helen’s law meeting with Government minister

A St Helens MP is demanding an urgent meeting with Justice Secretary Liz Truss to seek answers on whether the Government will support moves to introduce a new law inspired by the case of Billinge murder victim Helen McCourt.

Conor McGinn, whose constituency includes Labour MP for St Helens North, hopes to clarify the Government’s position on the introduction of Helen’s Law.

Marie McCourt (left) with her daughter Helen who was murdered by pub landlord Ian Simms

The Labour MP proposed a bill which would prevent Helen’s killer Ian Simms being released from prison unless he tells where her body is buried.

Mr McGinn said: “I’m demanding a meeting with Justice Secretary Liz Truss to get a straight answer on whether or not the Government will support my Bill and Marie McCourt’s campaign to introduce Helen’s Law.

“The proposed new law would deny parole to murderers who refuse to reveal the location of their victims’ remains.

“I introduced a Bill to introduce Helen’s Law in the House of Commons in October and pressed the Government to join more than 400,000 people who have already supported the proposals by signing a petition.”

Helen’s Law was launched last year by Marie McCourt, 73, who fears that Simms - who was convicted of killing her 22-year-old daughter Helen in Billinge in 1988 - could be released from prison.

Conor McGinn presented a 10-Minute Bill to fellow MPs and received unanimous support for the bill - Unlawful Killing (Recovery of Remains) - which asks for parole to be denied to killers who refuse to co-operate with police in enabling victims’ bodies to be recovered.