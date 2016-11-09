Medication stolen during raid on St Helens vets

Detectives in St Helens are hunting raiders who broke into a veterinary surgery and stole medication.

The burglary occurred between 6.30pm Tuesday (November 8) and 7.30am on Wesdneday when staff returned to work at the Freckleton Vetinary Clinic on Freckleton Road, St Helens.

Medication, charity cash and an Ipad Mini and Iphone 6 were taken.

The stolen medication consists of 12 ml Comfortan in 3 x part filled bottles, which is a methadone substitute in an injectable form, and 10x 2 ml vials of Vetergesic which is an opioid.

The safe has since been recovered by police, but the medication is still missing.

Anyone who comes across the medication or has information regarding the burglary, is asked to call Merseyside Police on 101, alternatively contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or hand it into their nearest pharmacy or police station.