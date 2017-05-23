MANCHESTER BOMBING: Everything we know so far

Here is what we know so far about the terrorist attack at Manchester Arena.

:: 22 people have been killed and 59 have been injured in the blast

:: Children are among the dead

:: Emergency number set up for those who are concerned about loved ones or anyone who may have been in the area - 0161 856 9400

:: The attack was carried out by a lone male suicide bomber who detonated an improvised explosive device. He died at the arena

:: Police are investigating whether he acted alone or was part of a network

:: It is the worst terrorist attack in the UK since 56 people were killed in the 7/7 London bombings in 2005.

:: The explosion rocked the Manchester Arena at the conclusion of a performance by the American star Ariana Grande.

:: Manchester Arena said the explosion happened outside the venue, as people began streaming from the doors.

:: Greater Manchester Police said they were called to the venue at around 10.33pm and approach roads were closed.

:: They said the blast was "being treated as a terrorist incident".

:: More than 400 officers were deployed on the operation throughout Monday night.

:: Manchester Victoria station was evacuated and trains cancelled.

:: The victims are being treated at eight hospitals across Greater Manchester, Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said.

:: The Prime Minister condemned what was being treated as an "appalling terrorist attack" and said she would chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee on Tuesday.

:: All national General Election campaigning was suspended after the explosion.

:: A controlled explosion was carried out by police at the Cathedral Gardens area near Manchester Arena shortly after 1.30am.

:: Police said the suspicious item at the centre of the controlled explosion was just abandoned clothing.

More on the incident in Manchester:

Bishop's condolences to Manchester terror victims

Homeless man cradled dying woman in his arms

Lancashire schoolgirls were minutes from Manchester horror bomb blast

Wigan schoolgirl tells of Manchester bombing horror

Region's football clubs shocked by Manchester Arena terror attack

Andy Burnham: Manchester bombing an 'evil act' targeting children

Preston mum tells of horror after witnessing 'terror attack' aftermath at Manchester Arena

'It shook my whole body' - Blackpool mum caught up in 'explosion' at Manchester Arena

UPDATE: Children and young people confirmed among the dead after 'terrorist incident' in Manchester

Northern rail service changes following suspected terrorist incident at Manchester Arena