Man wanted over burglary allegations

Police are appealing for help to trace a man in connection with a string of burglaries.

Officers want to speak to Nicholas Joseph McCarthy, 32, in connection with allegations of burglary in Wigan, St Helens, Chester and Windermere.

They wish to trace Nicholas, who is known to frequent the St Helens area, and is described as a white male, 5’ 7” tall, with a medium build and dark brown hair.

Anyone who has seen McCarthy, or who knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call Merseyside Police on the 101 number. People with information can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.