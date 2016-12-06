Man wanted on recall to prison

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Jamie Middleton, of Dixon Avenue, Newton-le-Willows, was sentenced to four years for wounding in 2013 and was released on licence in June last year.

The 23-year-old is wanted by Merseyside Police as he failed to comply with his license release conditions and has been recalled to prison.

Extensive efforts have been made by the police to find him, but he remains outstanding and they are requesting the public’s help to find him.

Middleton is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, with green eyes and short fair hair.

Anyone who has seen Middleton, or who knows of his whereabouts, is asked not to approach him but to call Merseyside Police on 0151 777 6881.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.