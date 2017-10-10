Man on roof of St Helens police station

Police have set up a cordon in the town centre after a man climbed on to the roof of St Helens police station.

Patrols were made aware of the man, in his 20s, on the roof at around 11.30pm last night. He was reported as throwing items from the roof, causing damage to the building and vehicles.

As a safety precaution, police have set up a cordon between College Street and Central Street and Meresyside Frie and Rescue attended to assist.

Officers including a force negotiator has been in attendance and the man remains on the roof at this time.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the incident is resolved.