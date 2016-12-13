Man in hospital with gunshot wound

An investigation is under way after a man was shot in the leg at teatime yesterday.

The 20-year-old local man suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg at around 5.30pm on Hollow Croft in Stockbridge Village.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and his injury was not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives are appealing for information after the incident.

The motive for the attack is not known, but it was believed to be targeted.

It is understood that the offender, who was wearing black clothing, was on foot and was last seen heading towards Haswell Drive.

Det Insp Ian Hussey, from the matrix serious organised crime team, said: “The shooting occurred on Hollow Croft just after 5.30pm and I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who has any information, which could help us establish the circumstances surrounding this incident, to come forward.

“The vast majority of our residents on Merseyside are decent, law abiding people, who are sickened by the complete and utter disregard shown by those who are prepared to use firearms to settle petty disputes, or disputes linked to the production and supply of controlled drugs on our streets.

“I would urge members of the public who have information, which could help us to take positive action against those involved in gun crime and make our streets safer, to pick up the phone and tell us what they know.

“If you have any information about those involved in gun crime, or where these people are storing their weapons call the specialist matrix team on 0800 230 0600, or Crimestoppers, which is anonymous, on 0800 555 111, no-one will know that you have made that call. We will act on all information.”