Man charged with Ellen’s murder

A man has been charged with the murder of teenager Ellen Higginbottom.

Mark Steven Buckley, from Preston, will appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Ellen Higginbottom, 18

Buckley, of New Hall Lane, was remanded in custody by police after being charged with murder.

The 51-year-old was arrested by detectives investigating the death of the 18-year-old Winstanley College student on Sunday.

Three other people remain in custody for questioning: a 47-year-old man from Billinge arrested on suspicion of murder and a man and a woman, both aged 30, from Wigan who were detained on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Ellen’s body was discovered by police at Orrell Water Park in the early hours of the morning on Saturday June 17.

She had been reported missing the previous evening after failing to return home from college.