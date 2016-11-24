Man charged after car plunged into reservoir

A man is due to appear in court this morning after an incident at a St Helens reservoir.

David Tighe, 41, of Old Dover Road, Roby, has been charged with dangerous driving and handling stolen goods.

He will go before Liverpool, Knowsley And St Helens Adult Remand Court in Liverpool today.

It follows an incident on Monday night when a car was driven into Carr Mill Dam.

Five police officers went into the water and rescued the driver from the back of the car.