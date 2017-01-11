Man, 44, arrested on suspicion of school attack

A 44-year-old man has been released on police bail after allegedly assaulting a woman following a dispute at a secondary school.

The man, from Upholland, Wigan, was detained yesterday (Tuesday) after the disturbance at Rainford High School, St Helens.

Police were called to the Higher Lane school after receiving a report of a domestic dispute, during which a woman is alleged to have been assaulted.

A force spokeswoman said the incident did not involve any staff members or pupils from the school.

The arrested man was today released pending a disposal order.